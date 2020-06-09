Dragons coach Paul McGregor may not last the day as the club has called for an emergency meeting, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Dragons were defeated by the Bulldogs 22-2 on Monday in what could well be McGregor’s last game in charge.

Dragons directors have organised a video call on Tuesday to talk about his future, which the 52-year old is reportedly aware of.

The board were supposed to meet next Tuesday but have now taken quicker action in the wake of the club’s horror 0-4 start to the season.

If McGregor is sacked today, assistant coach Dean Young will likely step into the interim coaching role for this week’s clash against Cronulla.

The Dragons are the only side winless after four rounds.