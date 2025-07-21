A failure to score in Round 20 by Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco has left him with just a three-vote lead at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP with seven rounds to play.

Tedesco has been in fine form, but didn't score a single vote as the Roosters came up short against the Cronulla Sharks.

Terrell May, meanwhile, scored himself 15 votes for the Wests Tigers in their scratchy win over the Gold Coast Titans to shut the gap to just three points.

It was Taylan May who stole the show in that game though, being named unanimous man of the match. He was joined over the course of the weekend by Connelly Lemuelu, Blayke Brailey, Dylan Edwards and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as the unanimous best on ground players, while Ethan Strange, Sebastian Kris, Clint Gutherson and Stephen Crichton were also handed the full five votes by at least one judge.

Gutherson has used his impressive display to move his way back into the top ten, while Joseph Tapine and Addin Fonua-Blake now sit tenth and eleventh with impressive points hauls.

Brailey and Edwards, who scored 20, are around the top 15, but over 80 votes back from the lead, while Herbie Farnworth and Isaiya KAtoa could only manage one and ten votes respectively, but are still in touch with the top.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 20.

Top Ten

