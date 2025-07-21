A failure to score in Round 20 by Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco has left him with just a three-vote lead at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP with seven rounds to play.
Tedesco has been in fine form, but didn't score a single vote as the Roosters came up short against the Cronulla Sharks.
Terrell May, meanwhile, scored himself 15 votes for the Wests Tigers in their scratchy win over the Gold Coast Titans to shut the gap to just three points.
It was Taylan May who stole the show in that game though, being named unanimous man of the match. He was joined over the course of the weekend by Connelly Lemuelu, Blayke Brailey, Dylan Edwards and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as the unanimous best on ground players, while Ethan Strange, Sebastian Kris, Clint Gutherson and Stephen Crichton were also handed the full five votes by at least one judge.
Gutherson has used his impressive display to move his way back into the top ten, while Joseph Tapine and Addin Fonua-Blake now sit tenth and eleventh with impressive points hauls.
Brailey and Edwards, who scored 20, are around the top 15, but over 80 votes back from the lead, while Herbie Farnworth and Isaiya KAtoa could only manage one and ten votes respectively, but are still in touch with the top.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 20.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Connelly Lemuelu
|4
|Jake Averillo
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Jake Averillo
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|3
|Isaiya Katoa
|Jake Averillo
|Isaiya Katoa
|Jake Averillo
|2
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Isaiya Katoa
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Isaiya Katoa
|1
|Tom Dearden
|Herbie Farnworth
|Murray Taulagi
|Scott Drinkwater
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|4
|Teig Wilton
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|3
|Braydon Trindall
|Teig Wilton
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|2
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Naufahu Whyte
|Teig Wilton
|Naufahu Whyte
|1
|Naufahu Whyte
|Braydon Trindall
|Siosifa Talakai
|Teig Wilton
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|4
|Casey McLean
|Liam Henry
|Casey McLean
|Casey McLean
|3
|Thomas Jenkins
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Liam Henry
|Thomas Jenkins
|2
|Luke Garner
|Casey McLean
|Thomas Jenkins
|Isaiah Papali'i
|1
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Thomas Jenkins
|Luke Garner
|Liam Henry
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Sebastian Kris
|Ethan Strange
|4
|Sebastian Kris
|Sebastian Kris
|Ethan Strange
|Sebastian Kris
|3
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Owen Pattie
|2
|Jed Stuart
|Jed Stuart
|Jed Stuart
|Joseph Tapine
|1
|Owen Pattie
|Owen Pattie
|Owen Pattie
|Jed Stuart
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Clinton Gutherson
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|3
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|Lachlan Galvin
|Lachlan Galvin
|2
|Lachlan Galvin
|Jacob Kiraz
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|Max King
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jethro Rinakama
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Xavier Coates
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|4
|Luke Brooks
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|2
|Jahrome Hughes
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Jahrome Hughes
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Jahrome Hughes
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Jahrome Hughes
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Taylan May
|Taylan May
|Taylan May
|Taylan May
|4
|Terrell May
|AJ Brimson
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|3
|Jeral Skelton
|Terrell May
|AJ Brimson
|Jayden Campbell
|2
|AJ Brimson
|Jeral Skelton
|Jeral Skelton
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|Jayden Campbell
|Sunia Turuva
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|Leka Halasima
|Jack Cogger
|Leka Halasima
|3
|Erin Clark
|Erin Clark
|Erin Clark
|Jack Cogger
|2
|Dane Gagai
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|1
|Leka Halasima
|Tanah Boyd
|Leka Halasima
|Wayde Egan
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|James
Tedesco
|0
|189
|2
|Terrell
May
|15
|186
|3
|Herbie
Farnworth
|1
|160
|4
|Isaiya
Katoa
|10
|134
|5
|Connor
Tracey
|0
|125
|6
|Payne
Haas
|0
|124
|7
|Keaon
Koloamatangi
|0
|121
|8
|Clinton
Gutherson
|17
|120
|9
|Hudson
Young
|0
|115
|10
|Joseph
Tapine
|11
|114