Cronulla Sharks' five-eighth Matt Moylan's time in the NRL could be reaching its conclusion.

The five-eighth, who only recently added a year to his time at the club during the middle of last season, is contracted at the Sharks until at least the end of the 2024 season.

However, he was dropped last weekend for the clash against the Manly Sea Eagles on the back of a string of poor form and hasn't been recalled for this weekend's clash with the Penrith Panthers at the foot of the mountains.

Braydon Trindall, who has been in excellent form at reserve grade level, has instead been picked in the number six, while Cronulla also has other young halves who will push for an opportunity in the top grade over the next 12 months.

That all means the Sharks may ultimately be willing to accommodate a release request if one comes, with News Corp reporting the 32-year-old has been approached by English Super League outfit the Catalans Dragons.

Mitchell Pearce currently plays in Catalans following his exit from the Newcastle Knights, and while offers have arrived for him to return to the NRL, including a confirmed one from the Wests Tigers, he is continuing to ply his trade in the south of France for now.

Pearce could be leaning on Moylan as a halves partner come the start of the 2024 season, though.

The five-eighth has reportedly fielded significant and serious inquiries over his future since his axing against the Sea Eagles, and while he would require a release to make a move before the end of next year, one may be coming as Cronulla look to shift their roster.

A former Test and New South Wales State of Origin representative, Moylan has had some nice moments this year, but they have been all too few and far between. It's now believed any other NRL clubs have him on their radar.

However, Moylan would likely perform excellently in England and France, given the competition's ability to support attacking play, and a combination of Pearce and Moylan could make Catalans the competition's best side.