The Manly Sea Eagles have swooped on disgruntled Sydney Rooster Matt Lodge, officially signing him to a train and trial deal for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Lodge was off contract with the Sydney Roosters at the end of the season and had already confirmed he wouldn't be offered a new deal by the tri-colours.

It was a dramatic fall for Lodge, who had signed with the Roosters mid-way through 2022 after exiting the New Zealand Warriors on a release.

His form for the Roosters led to the club keeping him on board for 2022, despite the fact uncertainty around the salary cap meant he sat on a train and trial deal at Bondi across the summer.

That eventually gave way to a one-way deal, however, an injury early in the season, followed by a struggle for form, left Lodge on the outer and he requested a release a number of weeks ago.

It was reported at one stage that he had asked the club three times for his release, and while the Roosters were originally planning to leave him at the club, likely in the North Sydney Bears' NSW Cup outfit for the remainder of 2023, he has now been granted his release.

It's a surprising twist for Lodge, who will be reduced to payments of around $1200 per week for the remainder of the year on his train and trial on the Northern Beaches.

As the season is past Round 10 however, he will be allowed to play first-grade in what could be a much-needed boost to the forward pack in Anthony Seibold's side.

Lodge has played 18 games for the Roosters, taking his NRL account to 109 since his debut with the Wests Tigers in 2014.

The Sea Eagles have confirmed Lodge will play reserve grade for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles this weekend in his first hit out for the club.