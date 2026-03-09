Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston is now just two tries away from breaking the NRL record for most career tries.

However, all eyes are on the fans' proposed reaction to the historic moment rather than the try itself.

The record is tipped to be broken this Saturday when the Rabbitohs take on the Roosters at Allianz Stadium.

However, the stadium officials can now confirm the consequences if fans choose to invade the pitch.

After a meeting on Monday between Venues NSW, E Group Security and key members of Allianz Stadium agreed upon the following punishment.

Invaders to immediately receive a $5,500 fine

Risk of being banned from a major stadium for 12 months

The parties also agreed that the security at the stadium will be doubled from their usual 25 to approximately 50, along with NSW police officers on standby.

The NRL have remained firm on its stance against the 'celebration' during the game, and wants to assure fans that it is doing what is best for everyone's safety.

“The NRL is fully supportive of celebrating the milestone in a manner which is safe for players and supporters,” an NRL spokesperson said.

“Should Alex Johnston break the record, he will be acknowledged with a special presentation post-game.

“Fans are reminded they are not allowed on the field for safety reasons. Entering the field of play carries significant penalties and potential stadium bans at all of our venues.”

The Roosters and Rabbitohs are also expected to reinforce this on their social media throughout the week.

Spectators attending the Friday night fixture are being urged to allow for extra time when entering the stadium due to increased security.