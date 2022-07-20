In more good news for Tigers fans following the announcement that incoming coach Tim Sheens would take control of the side this week after Brett Kimmorley tested positive for COVID, the Daily Telegraph reports that Benji Marshall has quit his media duties effective immediately.

Marshall resigned from his roles at Fox Sports and Triple M due to the demands of the mammoth job ahead, hitting the ground running at the Tigers months before he was due to start in November.

“It’s born out of wanting to get started now with Tim,” Marshall confirmed to David Riccio.

“There’s work to be done as far as planning for next season, how we want to play and what type of roster reflects that style.

“It was a tough call as I’ve enjoyed my time with Fox and Triple M thoroughly. But I’ve never been half-hearted about things and I need to focus on the Tigers so we’re ready on November 1 – not just getting started.”

Though the news about Marshall’s future comes just hours after it was announced Sheens would join the team for this weekend’s clash against North Queensland, the two decisions are unrelated – Marshall met with executives from both parties last Monday to advise them of his plans.

While Marshall’s decision will see the end of his Monday night show on Fox League, he has been fully supported and thanked by both organisations.

The Tigers are still rooted to the foot of the NRL ladder following a string of poor performances and instability that resulted in the sacking of previous coach Michael Maguire.

Though they’ve shown recent improvement in tough losses to Penrith and Parramatta, things don’t get any easier this week against the high-flying Cowboys.

The game kicks off this Sunday at 4.05pm (AEST) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.