Jesse Marschke has re-signed with his former club, the North Sydney Bears, for the 2025 season, marking a return to the team where he spent most of his career in the NSW Cup.

The 27-year-old halfback played three seasons with the Bears before joining the Dragons in 2024.

While his time at the Dragons included his long-awaited NRL debut and six first-grade appearances, his season was hampered by a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the majority of the year.

With 80 NSW Cup appearances and 20 tries to his name, Marschke has been a consistent performer at the state level and will bring valuable experience and playmaking skills back to North Sydney.

The Bears, who are keen to strengthen their squad for 2025, view Marschke's return as a key signing as they aim to build on their recent performances in the NSW Cup and push for greater success next season.