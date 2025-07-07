Following the recent news that Cameron Munster's father, Steven, had tragically passed away, the Melbourne Storm star indicated he would still be playing for the QLD Maroons in the State of Origin decider on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nAn awfully brave feat considering the circumstances, his teammates have vowed not to take Munster's courage for granted.\r\n\r\nFellow Storm teammate and good friend, Harry Grant, spoke to the media on Monday regarding the devastating news.\r\n\r\n"It is a tough time for Cam, his immediate family, extended family and everyone in camp," Grant admitted.\r\n\r\nThe Storm skipper said that the side aims to come into Wednesday's match in elite form, in a bid to make their QLD captain and his family proud.\r\n\r\n"I think the best way we can support him is [by] throwing our arms around him, and ultimately, the best way we can support him right now is with our performance and with our preparation.\r\n\r\n"It's a beautiful family, and I had plenty of moments with the family over the years. What we can control is our performance, and that's the best way to pay our respects to the family."\r\n\r\nDespite taking some time away from camp to be with his family, Munster is still dead set on playing on Wednesday, a decision Grant commended.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_223141" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 28: Cameron Munster of the Maroons looks to pass the ball during game one of the Men's State of Origin series between Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on May 28, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n"When you think about it, Cameron Munster captaining Queensland brings so much pride to the whole of his family, and Steve would love to see him out there in the Maroon captaining his state,\u201d Grant said proudly.\r\n\r\n"I think it's very brave the way he's handling the situation, but we have to respect the way he's handling it and respect the way he's doing things and give him the time and space to flick the mind back to the Queensland Maroons and Origin.\r\n\r\n"It's a show of character to Cameron, but also his family. We have to respect what he's going through, but we know he wants to lace the boots up and wear the Maroon and make his family proud."\r\n\r\nAccording to the Courier Mail, Walsh trained at five-eighth in Munster's absence on Sunday.\r\n\r\nQueensland will have their captain's run in Sydney on Tuesday, with Reece Walsh set to come into the side if Munster is unable to play.