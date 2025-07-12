Former QLD Maroons prop, Sam Backo, is currently in dire circumstances in a Cairns hospital, after contracting what is believed to be a deadly tropical disease in North Queensland.\r\n\r\nBacko was reportedly diagnosed with melioidosis, a soil-borne tropical disease, back in April, which led him to an intensive care unit, where he is still currently being held, according to the ABC.\r\n\r\nThe former Canberra Raiders star believes he contracted the life-threatening virus while swimming in a creek at Goomboora Park, in Cairns.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_148650" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 1980s: Sam Backo of the Kangaroos looks to offload during a rugby league first test match between the Australian Kangaroos and Great Britain at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nHe reportedly had a small sore on his backside at the time, which he says felt a little sting as he submerged into the water.\r\n\r\nBacko admitted he ignored the symptoms for several days before agreeing to see a doctor, after his family urged him to do so.\r\n\r\nThe Maroons' great is now waiting for a bed at Prince Charles Hospital, in hopes that he will be able to undergo surgery.\r\n\r\nThe NRL community will be hoping for a positive result as Backo continues his treatment.