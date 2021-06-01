Parramatta hooker Reed Mahoney has been released by the Maroons as concerns surrounding the fitness of Storm star Harry Grant are cleared.

Mahoney was set to feature at dummy-half in Paul Green’s maiden Maroons side for Origin I in Townsville in what would have been the Eels rake’s state representative debut.

According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, Mahoney will now make way for Grant, with Green seeing no issues with Grant’s fitness after previously battling a hamstring strain.

ORIGIN: Queensland Squad

Titans fullback AJ Brimson is now set to be named in the utility interchange role for Queensland, while Mahoney returns to Parramatta to prepare for his side’s clash with Newcastle on Sunday.

Mahoney’s return will be a major boost for Brad Arthur, who is facing a potential third-straight loss after defeats against Manly and South Sydney.

Origin I will take place at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on June 9.