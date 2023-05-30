The Queensland Maroons have reportedly confirmed they will make changes to which sides their centres play on in the wake of Latrell Mitchell being ruled out of Game 1 of the 2023 State of Origin series.

Mitchell, who was named to make his return in Sky Blue last Monday by coach Brad Fittler after sitting out the entirety of the 2022 series injured, was ruled out of Game 1 just hours before the New South Wales outfit flew to Adelaide with a calf strain.

It's believed the strain is only Grade 1, and while Mitchell won't be able to play for the South Sydney Rabbitohs this weekend, he is a good chance of being available for a Round 15 clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Kogarah.

If he fails to make the cut for that game, he will almost certainly be able to play against Queensland for Game 2 of the Origin series in Brisbane on June 21.

The Maroons though, who now face Stephen Crichton and Tom Trbojevic as the Blues' centres, have made the call to switch which sides of the field Valentine Holmes and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - who has replaced long-term Maroon Dane Gagai - play on.

“A few positional changes, confirmation that Hamiso will start on the left edge for Queensland and that moves Valentine Holmes over the right side,” News Corp's Pete Badel said on NRL 360.

“Hammer [Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will mark up against Tommy Turbo and Val Holmes will mark up against Stephen Crichton."

The selection of Tabuai-Fidow has been one of the most widely talked about since last Monday despite his form for the Dolphins making him one of the competition's best players due to the simple fact he replaced Gagai, who has been a stalwart of the Queensland side for years.

Badel also confirmed Ben Hunt will start in the number nine, as it was named last Monday by Billy Slater.

“In the hooking role, Ben Hunt will start, there was some conjecture about Harry Grant potentially starting but that's not the case," Badel confirmed.

Game 1 of the series will kick-off this Wednesday evening at 8:05pm (AEDT) on neutral territory at the Adelaide Oval.