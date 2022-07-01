He was labelled a '$1.2 million dollar car crash' just a few weeks ago, but the possible withdrawal of Felise Kaufusi from the Origin decider could land David Fifita back in a Maroons jersey for Game 3.

Struggling between injury and poor form, Fifita hasn't featured for Queensland yet this series, instead opting for rookie Jeremiah Nanai behind starters Kaufusi and Kurt Capewell. The Titans back-rower will play his first game tonight since Round 12, and a blinder could land him on Billy Slater's bench.

The back-rower hasn't played for Queensland since Game 2 last year, losing the last four matches he's played in a Maroon jersey. While there's no doubting his immense potential, Fifita has lacked consistency since joining the Titans on one of the NRL's richest deals.

Fellow young forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has put the Titans on his back at times this year, a feat that is seemingly out of Fifita's grasp, as questions build up over his work ethic, and whether head coach Justin Holbrook is using him correctly.

He's as dynamic as they come, blessed with blinding speed for a big man to match his footwork, but until he learns to do the tough stuff, the hard carries, then Fifita will remain a $1.2 million enigma.

Named on the bench for tonight's clash with the Newcastle Knights, he'll be in competition with his own team mate, Beau Fermor, for the vacant edge spot if Kaufusi is to miss the game.

The Storm second-rower has rushed to the United States to be with his father following a sudden infection picked up overseas, with a timeframe unknown over his father's recovery, and Felise's return to Australia.

Billy Slater will announce his Game 3 side on Monday morning, and it's looking more and more likely we'll see Fifita's name in the 22-man squad, if not the 17.