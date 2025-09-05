'Marky Mark' and the Sydney Roosters have spoiled the Alex Johnston celebrations, booking themselves a place in the 2025 NRL Finals series.

All eyes may have been on Johnston toppling the all-time try-scoring record held by Ken Irvine, but it was his opposing winger who had the strong crowd of over 30,000 in the palm of their hands.

Showing up with a bagful of tricks, it didn't take long for the cross-code star to have everyone on their feet when he crossed within the opening five minutes of the contest.

A week after scoring four tries against the Melbourne Storm, the winger continued to make history on Friday night, becoming the first Roosters player to score seven doubles in a single season since 1936, guiding the club to another finals appearance in the Trent Robinson era.

Having the best of Johnston, who stood opposite him, Nawaqanitawase opened the scoring within the opening five minutes before crossing for another soon after.

Continuing to press his case for Australia Kangaroos selection, he didn't stop there as he scored his third by jumping over Johnston in mid-air in only his 22nd match in the NRL before finishing with 140 running metres, eight tackle busts, two line-breaks and a line-break assist.

Set to face the Cronulla Sharks in the opening week of the finals, Daniel Tupou, Connor Watson and Angus Crichton would join in on the fun with tries to their name before

In what is set to be a highly anticipated match-up at Shark Park, the Roosters could also potentially head across the ditch to face the New Zealand Warriors but would need the St George Illawarra Dragons to upset the Penrith Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

While the Roosters bask in the glory of appearing in another NRL Finals series, it was once again another disappointing showing by the Cardinal and Myrtle.

Failing to match the intensity level of their opponents, the Rabbitohs had their moments throughout the contest but failed to turn anything into points, bar a long-range solo effort by Jye Gray that saw Ashton Ward score under the sticks.

Finishing this year's campaign in the bottom four, the match was a reflection of the club's entire 2025 NRL season as they failed to reach the expectations of an expected top-eight finish.

The club will also be sweating on the availability of halfback Jamie Humphreys for the beginning of the 2026 NRL season after he was sent to the sin-bin for a hip-drop tackle on Siua Wong.