Maori All Stars coach Adam Blair has revealed Melbourne Storm recruits Manaia Waitere and Trent Toelau have been among his most impressive players during training ahead of Sunday's game.

While the All Stars concept could well be on the ropes, it will provide opportunities for a number of young players to impress this weekend, including Waitere and Toelau, who Blair told 2GB Radio have both had a good week.

"A big part of this game is about trying to find some of the next superstars," he said.

"I've been really impressed with young Manaia Waitere from the Storm. He's a young kid, only played one game at the Canberra Raiders previously.

"Obviously there's Trent Toelau here who was at Panthers and is at the Storm now.

"This game gives opportunities for guys like that to be able to showcase their talent to everyone watching rugby league."

The duo have both joined the Storm during the off-season and have been, by all reports, impressive.

Both were flagged recently by experienced halfback Jahrome Hughes on his One, Six, Seven podcast, which he hosts with former Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen and star Queensland five-eighth Cameron Munster, as training impressively.

Given Melbourne has lost Papenhuyzen to what is almost certainly retirement, the Storm will likely play Sua Fa'alogo at fullback in 2026.

Toelau can play at either the one or six, while Waitere adds being able to play in the centre to those positions.

The Storm do have some depth issues in their back seven, with Jonah Pezet also leaving during the off-season, so it could well be that they find some game time during the year as part of Craig Bellamy's side.

Melbourne, who play their first trial match on Friday against the Raiders, will kick off their season on Thursday, March 5 against the Parramatta Eels, while the All Stars game will be played in New Zealand this Sunday.