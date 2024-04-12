Sydney Roosters stand in fullback Joseph Manu might be bound for rugby union at the end of 2024, but the star has broken the record for most run metres in a single game.

Manu, filling in at the back for the concussed James Tedesco on Thursday night during a narrow win over the Newcastle Knights, put in an incredible performance from start to finish for the tri-colours.

By the time it was all said and done, Manu, who was in everything throughout the game, had notched up 370 running metres to go a single metre past the previour record of 369 metres held by Clint Gutherson.

Manu, who has long held aspirations of becoming a fullback but refuses to play away from the Sydney Roosters in the NRL where club, state and national captain Tedesco holds the jumper, has never looked out of place filling in when Tedesco has been out of the side.

Manu also won the Golden Boot award playing at fullback in 2022 for the New Zealand side, putting in a number of spectacular performances during that year's delayed Rugby League World Cup which was held in England.

The centre, who has all but confirmed he will move to Japanese rugby union for the next two years before weighing up a return to the Roosters, was offered enormous money by the St George Illawarra Dragons to become the club's fullback from next year, but has no interest in competing against the Roosters in the NRL, where he has played his entire career to date.

It means the game will lose one of its best talents from the start of next season, although given the dates of the Japanese season, Manu may only miss a season and a half before returning to the NRL.

The 27-year-old has played 164 NRL matches since his NRL debut back in 2016.