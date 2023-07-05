Manly Sea Eagles veteran front-rower Aaron Woods is reportedly extremely close to negotiating a new contract with the club.

The 259-game forward has appeared in seven games for Manly since joining them from the Dragons mid-season, resurrecting his career.

It is understood that Woods is a popular player at the club and has been invaluable in helping develop younger players like Haumole Olakau'atu, leading Manly into the future.

The Wide World of Sports reports that Aaron Woods hopes to sit down with Manly club officials soon and sort out a new contract for next season.

The prop is hoping his form can warrant a 12-month extension with the Sea Eagles, who are reportedly set to lose Samuela Fainu, Zac Fulton and Sean Keppie, decreasing the club's forward stocks.