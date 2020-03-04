Manly are set to offer coach Des Hasler a $3 million deal to remain with the Sea Eagles until the end of the 2024 season.

The club are keen on securing the future of Hasler and have tabled the offer to his management, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It is reported that Manly chief Stephen Humphreys met with Hasler’s representatives, including manager George Mimis to offer the extension as a reward after a promising return to Manly.

The 59-year-old returned to his former club last year under a pay cut but has since taken a side that finished 15th in 2018 to a 2nd round finals outfit in just 12 months, warranting a new deal and pay rise.

Hasler coached the Sea Eagles between 2004 and 2011 where he brought two premierships to the Northern Beaches.

Manly did manage to reach the Grand Final after the Hasler era in 2013 but have since lacked the edge that the club great planted into Brookvale Park.

2019 saw a return to those roots when Hasler was reignited with Manly and managed to get the best out of the likes of Brad Parker and Reuben Garrick.

Heading into the 2020, the Sea Eagles face higher expectations under Hasler but proved last year they are rising to great heights.