The surname 'Trbojevic' is becoming as synonymous with the Sea Eagles as 'Stewart' was a number of years ago, and it won't be changing anytime soon after re-signing a member of the sibling trio.

While brothers Jake and Tom are New South Wales and Kangaroos stars, Ben Trbojevic is only just coming into his own after a strong pre-season, notching 14 NRL games across the last two seasons.

Equally adept in the back-row and at centre, 'Burbo' is looking to cement a permanent spot in the forward pack after bulking up over the off-season, and playing almost exclusively on the edge through the victorious pre-season challenge campaign.

Having already signed his older brothers through to the end of 2026, The Daily Telegraph reports that Ben Trobejvic is set to ink a one-year extension with the club, tying him until the end of 2024.

Despite being offered a longer deal, Ben opted for the one-year contract to test himself, with Manly's recruitment manager, Scott Fulton, confirming the utility had come to terms with the club.

“Ben and his manager have agreed to terms. He is incredibly happy at the club and loves playing with his brothers,” Fulton told The Daily Telegraph.

“He is really enjoying his footy and will play a big part in the club's campaign this season. Everyone can see he is getting better with every game.”

Stuck behind Haumole Olakau'atu and Kelma Tuilagi for a starting spot, Burbo will fight to retain a bench spot throughout the season, before once again becoming free to talk to rivals on November 1st.