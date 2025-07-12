The Manly Sea Eagles have signed an impressive young back-rower as they continue to build and reshape their roster and pathways teams for the upcoming seasons.

Preparing for the future, the Sea Eagles have signed Innocent Baruani on a three-year contract, which will see him slowly transition into a full-time role with the NRL squad in the final two years of his contract.

Currently in Year 11 at Ipswich State High School, the Goodna Eagles junior grew up idolising Johnathan Thurston and has been able to learn from his three older brothers Kulu, Munga and Volonte, who all started playing rugby league before him.

With them setting the standards, Innocent has been a real leader on and off the field and is motivated by his loving and devoted mother Wuni who is the driver behind his success.

"I have improved a lot not just as a player but as a person," he said in an interview with Quest News in 2024.

"They [Ipswich State High] have the leadership program so that's making me want to be a leader."

Named in the 2024 Walters Cup Team of the Season, Baruani is quick, unselfish and is solid in both attack and defence on the edge of the field.

This is evident during his time in the Under-17s Cyril Connell Cup competition with the Ipswich Jets.