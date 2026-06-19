The Manly Sea Eagles have locked down Clayton Faulalo, putting to bed the risk of the 26-year-old hitting the open market in November this year.

Faulalo has emerged as one of Manly's most gifted outside backs and did an exceptional job filling in for the injured Tom Trbojevic in the first half of the season.

It is Kieran Foran's first retention move since signing on as head coach in early June, with Faulalo signing on until the end of 2029.

He played so well, in fact, many are calling for him to dethrone the 2021 Dally M Medallist and have Faulalo as the first-choice fullback moving forward beyond this year.

Given Lehi Hopoate and Tolutau Koula both have runs on the board in the fullback role, it was a masterstroke from Foran to opt with Faulalo and unearth his skill.

Faulalo's recent form has seen him notch six tries, six try assists, and seven-line breaks in his last eight games in the maroon and white.

He was rewarded for an incredible NSW Cup stint for the club, scoring 53 tries in 60 games, elevating him into Manly's Top 30 in 2025, and then recording 12 tries in 20 games at NRL level.

"I'm loving my footy here at Manly, it's a strong Club with a great group of players," Faulalo said in a Sea Eagles statement.

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“I'm really excited about what this team can achieve this season and in future years and I'm happy to be a part of it.”

Foran was pleased Faulalo agreed to terms and says he is an important piece to the club's future.

"He's a terrific footy player that's for sure, and a very important part of this team," Foran said.

“He's got a wonderful energy about him, he is a great character, and we're all thrilled that Clayton is here to stay for at least a few more years.”

With Reuben Garrick departing the Sea Eagles at the end of this year, it is likely Faulalo will be given first crack at the right centre spot to combine with speedster Jason Saab on the edge.

The Sea Eagles will be fresh off a bye when they face the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at Accor Stadium on Saturday.