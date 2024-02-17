The likelihood of Josh Schuster participating in Manly's upcoming match in Las Vegas is in further doubt following his withdrawal from the NRL pre-season trial against the Sydney Roosters.

Initially nominated to come off the bench for Saturday's game, the club has made a last-minute decision to rest him, stating an intention to preserve him for the subsequent pre-season clash against Brisbane on Saturday.

Set to depart for Las Vegas on Wednesday ahead of the Broncos trial, Manly officials declare that there is still a chance for Schuster to join the team next Sunday. This would give him only a week in the US before the season opener against South Sydney on March 2nd.

Josh Schuster won't fly to Las Vegas with rest of Manly team on Wednesday. Manly have "saved" him for next week's pre-season match against Brisbane at Brookvale. Sea Eagles say still some chance he could fly to USA after the game, next Sunday. #NRL — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) February 17, 2024

Schuster's off-season has been marked by challenges, including a bout of chickenpox and a niggling calf injury, putting significant strain on the side who have been forced to train without him.

Despite successfully completing training last week without setbacks, the decision was made to keep him sidelined in Gosford.

Recognised as one of the NRL's most talented players on his day, Schuster is likely transitioning back to the second-row this season after a stint at five-eighth marred by injuries and the signing of former Wests Tiger, Luke Brooks.

Securing a starting spot poses a challenge, with Ben Trbojevic emerging as a contender for the left second-row position at Brookvale.

Schuster is committed to Manly until the end of 2027 on a contract reportedly valued at $800,000 per season.

