The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly opened talks with a former NSW Blues forward to extend his contract beyond the expiration of this season.

Having represented the Blues in 2020, Nathan Brown has had a great start to the season which has seen his name thrown into the Origin conversation for this year's series.

Entering the game off the interchange bench this season, Brown has become a powerful impact forward on both sides of the field with his hard ball-running and effective tackles.

In five appearances, he has made six tackle busts, 173.3 post-contact metres, 93 tackles, and averaged 117 running metres per game in only 215 minutes on the field.

According to The Daily Telegraph, club officials at the Manly Sea Eagles have begun informal talks with Nathan Brown to extend his contract beyond the end of the season.

Signing with Manly ahead of this season, the Italian international lock has played 153 NRL games for the Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters.

Embed from Getty Images

As the club remains likely to lock down Nathan Brown on a new contract extension, News Corp has reported that the club have yet to open negotiations with teammate Matt Lodge to extend his contract.

Lodge is signed until the end of this season but hopes to remain with the Manly Sea Eagles beyond the 2024 season.

“I have always enjoyed my time under Seibs [coach Anthony Seibold] and I love what we are building here as a team,” Lodge said via the publication earlier in the week.

“Obviously I live down the road. I am only 28 now even though it felt like 40. I have a fair few kids now so I want to settle down.

“I would love to play some consistent footy and earn a deal."

After rupturing his ACL in the right knee last season, Lodge returned to the paddock on Saturday in his first game of the year.

Before joining the Sea Eagles, the prop has previously spent time with the Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters - playing 112 games across eight seasons.