The Manly Sea Eagles have lost yet another of their best juniors to the Canberra Raiders, with their 2025 Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year departing the club.

After recently signing playmaker Callum Dowell (Manly's 2025 Jersey Flegg Cup Players' Player), the Raiders have now also signed front-rower Campbell Munn on a two-year contract until the end of 2027 from the Northern Beaches.

The club's Under-19s SG Ball Cup captain, Munn, had a breakout campaign in 2025, which saw him make his NSW Cup reserve-grade debut and claim the Russ Bull Best and Fairest award - the Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year.

A talented front-row prospect, Munn has been with the Sea Eagles for the past two seasons, having previously played for the Northern Rivers Tigers in the Andrew Johns Cup in 2022.