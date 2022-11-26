The Manly Sea Eagles' coaching staff is still growing, with reports emerging that the club has officially submitted a request to the NRL to allow former NSW coach and Raiders star Laurie Daley to join Shane Flanagan on Anthony Seibold's team for 2023.

Provided the move is approved, Daley is expected to join the club as a specialist halves coach, likely to aid Josh Schuster's development as he aims to take the No.6 jersey this year.

The Sydney Morning Herald's Adrian Proszenko spoke about the deal on SEN Radio.

“Manly has put in an official submission to the NRL, explaining his role and what his responsibilities would be,” Proszenko said.

“Laurie Daley would be a huge boost to a staff that is already looking pretty impressive.

“Part of that brains trust, you've got Shane Flanagan, Jim Dymock… there's a guy called Andrew May who just started, he's worked with Parramatta over the last couple of seasons. He's the former physical performance coach for Cricket Australia and NSW.

“If you add Laurie Daley to that mix, that's looking as impressive as any brains trust in the NRL. Whether or not it happens remains to be seen.”

Daley has most memorably served as NSW Blues coach, and also coached the Indigenous All Stars before his replacement was announced earlier this year. He played 244 games for Canberra between 1987-2000, 21 Tests for Australia and 23 appearances for NSW.