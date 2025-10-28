The Manly Sea Eagles are set to cross the polarising threshold between the NRL and AFL, boosting their staff with a member of the latter in 2026.

According to the Wide World of Sports, the Sea Eagles will add a new dimension to their football department by recruiting former AFL coach Aaron Greaves in a Head of Coaching and Leadership role for 2026.

Greaves, who previously worked with Carlton and Port Adelaide after a playing career at Geelong, is expected to help refine the Sea Eagles' kicking and catching structures as the club looks to gain an edge in the air.

With the high ball becoming a potent weapon in recent NRL seasons, Manly sees value in integrating AFL expertise to improve kicking precision and aerial contests.

Greaves' background in skill development and leadership will be central to the initiative.

He is expected to work closely with new Sea Eagles halfback Jamal Fogarty and winger Jason Saab, forming a specialist unit focused on high-ball execution and retrieval.

"We think he could be great for us," a Sea Eagles source told Wide World of Sports.

Greaves' arrival continues Manly's push to strengthen its football program under coach Anthony Seibold, blending diverse coaching backgrounds to stay ahead of evolving trends in the modern NRL.