The Manly Sea Eagles have had their forward depth hit hard leading into the season, with the club confirming lock Caleb Navale has suffered an ACL injury.

The 24-year-old, who has impressed in his first-grade opportunities to date, was set to push for a place in the 19-man game day squad for coach Anthony Seibold this year, but suffered a training mishap on Wednesday.

The injury all but ends his season, with the club curiously confirming that, despite suffering an ACL rupture, he will miss a 'majority' of the season, with surgery confirmed for later this week.

ACL ruptures usually result in a nine to twelve month recovery time, which is well past the end of the season.

In what will be more pain for Navale, coach Anthony Seibold revealed Navale had his best pre-season yet, and was set to be a regular at NRL level.

“We're all feeling for Caleb at the moment,” Seibold said.

He's had his best pre-season ever and was on track to be a regular in our match day lineup.

“I do know Caleb will throw everything he can into his rehab and the goal now is to get him back before the end of the season.”

The forward's absence will be somewhat offset by the arrival of Kobe Hetherington who is sure to start at lock for Manly, while the likes of Ethan Bullemor and Siosiua Taukeiaho will add to the middle third depth throughout the course of the campaign.

Navale's absence for this weekend's pre-season trial match will see Hugo Hart come into the second-row, with Corey Waddell shifting to lock.