The Manly Sea Eagles are eager to boost their versatility and mobility in 2026, and have moved swiftly to sign one of the most reliable utilities in the NRL.

The club confirmed the signing of Zach Dockar-Clay on a one-year deal on Tuesday, snatching him up from the Sydney Roosters.

The 30-year-old hooker returns to the Northern Beaches after spending the past two years in Bondi, having previously captained the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in the NSW Cup back in 2019.

Since making his NRL debut with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022, Dockar-Clay has played 36 first-grade games and brings extensive experience, including 142 reserve-grade appearances across the past decade.

Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold praised the signing, highlighting Dockar-Clay's leadership and versatility.

“Zach returns to the club a vastly more experienced player, having been an integral part of the Roosters NRL team over the last two seasons,” Seibold said.

“He comes to us with the experience of being in the winning New Zealand test squad, and his ability to play multiple positions gives us great utility value off the bench.

“We look forward to Zach joining us, competing hard and adding to our squad.”

A Māori All Stars representative, Dockar-Clay also featured in the winning New Zealand Test squadat this year's Pacific Championships, further strengthening his credentials as a seasoned utility.

Dockar-Clay will join his new teammates for pre-season training later this month.