The Souths Logan Magpies have appointed a new head coach for the 2025 Mal Meninga Cup as they continue to develop the players of tomorrow.

Previously working as the coach of their Magpies' Cyril Connell Cup team, Lincoln McLeod will continue his coaching journey after being appointed the new head coach of the Souths Logan Magpies for the 2025 season in the Mal Meninga Cup competition.

His coaching resume boasts over two decades of experience and has a long history with the club going back to the 1980s.

An affiliate club of the Brisbane Broncos, the job will allow him to further grow the club and develop the best up-and-coming players as they attempt to reach their NRL dream.

"It is always a privilege to coach any team that wears the black & white jersey. It is something I am genuinely grateful for and excited about," he said.

"We have a lot of talent in our catchment and I cannot wait to work alongside the boys & support them to be the best they can be. Both as individuals and collectively as a team."