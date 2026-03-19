There has been a major development in the availably of Fletcher Sharpe heading into this weekend's match.

With Dylan Brown out after suffering a grade two MCL strain, many were expecting Sharpe to return after overcoming a PCL injury after he was named in the Newcastle Knights squad on Tuesday.

However, according to journalist Barry Toohey, Sharpe is now in doubt for the Newcastle Knights' first home game of the season.

The 21-year-old has reportedly failed to get through training and will most likely not feature for the Knights.

As a result, Phoenix Crossland filled in at five-eighth during training but it is expected Tyson Gamble will be called up to return to first grade for the first time this season.

Sharpe's setback is a huge issue for the Knights in their quest to continue their perfect start to the season and make it three wins in as many matches.