The 2026 Rugby League World Cup is locked in to kick off on October 15, with Australia and New Zealand to do battle at Allianz Stadium.\n\nHowever, a major, qualified nation could very well be sitting on the sidelines come October if decided by International Rugby League.\n\nFiji Bati are at risk of missing of the tournament due to Fiji National Rugby League's (FNRL) failure to submit its Annual Membership Audit, as well as failing to in 2023, 2024 and 2025.\n\nSimply put, it is a major threat to the nation's membership status.\n\nAs a result, FNRL will be recommended to the IRL board for reclassification to affiliate membership.\n\nBut what does that mean?\n\nAccording to IRL Head of Membership and Competition David Butler, reclassification to affiliate membership would mean Fiji Bati lose IRL voting rights and eligibility to enter the 2026 RLWC.\n\nAs for their options, FNRL can either accept the reclassification or appeal the decision.\n\n[caption id="attachment_37781" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Dane Gagai (L) of Australia tackles Taane Milne (R) of Fiji during the Rugby League World Cup men's semi-final match between Australia and Fiji at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on November 24, 2017. \/ AFP PHOTO \/ Patrick HAMILTON \/ --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-- (Photo credit should read PATRICK HAMILTON\/AFP\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nWhen contacted by the Fiji Sun, FNRL Chairman Apenisa Dansey remained tight lipped on the situation.\n\n"I have had a virtual meeting with the IRL secretary general and this was one issue that he brought to my attention," he said.\n\n"He has instructed that our football administrator, Mr Epeli Tagivetaua to get in contact with Mr Butler who will be help him out by virtual meeting.\n\n"Mr Tagivetaua has been contact with Mr Butler and working a best solution that we can be compliant with our membership.”\n\nIf Fiji Bati were forced to withdraw from the competition, their place would likely be filled by either Jamaica or South Africa, who were the runners-ups of the inter-confederation qualification tournament, with an impromptu playoff match seemingly the most viable.\n\n \n\n