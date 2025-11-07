Wests Tigers star Jahream Bula is now reportedly more likely to remain with the joint-venture outfit than depart at the end of 2026.

The fullback has an option in his deal for 2027 and is free to negotiate his next contract with rival clubs now that November 1 has passed, should he choose to do so.

The Tigers are understandably desperate to retain Bula long-term, but the club is also cautious about overpaying for the Fijian representative.

While his option for 2027 is worth plenty, Bula could well receive an upgrade if he heads to the open market, particularly with the arrival of the Perth Bears, who need to build a full squad of 30, and have over $12 million to spend on off-contract talent.

Journalist Brent Read told Triple M Radio that Bula isn't planning to abandon the Concord-based club, though.

“I believe there is another meeting planned in the next week or two with his management, but I expect he'll stay at the club as he has indicated he wants to stay,” Read said on Triple M.

“I think it's heading down that path, but we'll find out a little bit more in a week or two."

One of the schools of thought around Bula potentially not taking up the option with the Tigers is that he is being represented by new management in Isaac Moses, but Read downplayed the role that he was having.

“It's all good for his agent to advise him but at ultimately Jahream Bula decides his future,” Read replied.

“If Jahream stays or not, it's his decision.

“They can cancel the current deal and do a new deal as well. They can say I'm not taking up the option, and then they negotiate the new deal, and then the new manager gets paid.

“I'm not sure that's necessarily as big an issue as some people think it might be.”

The Tigers, who recently signed Jack Attard - one of the best young fullbacks in the game - from the Penrith Panthers, do now have an insurance policy for Bula, but it's clear they don't want to lose their star number one.

It's believed Bula could attract close to seven figures if he tests his value.