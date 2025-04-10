The North Queensland Cowboys were reportedly approached over the idea of signing Reed Mahoney, potentially for the 2025 season.

The Canterbury Bulldogs dummy half was said to be potentially heading to the exit gates at Belmore earlier this year, with the belief he has fallen out with the club.

Mahoney spoke publically to squash those rumours, and so did the club's director of football Phil Gould, but it hasn't stopped the rumours from continuing over his future, despite the face he is contracted with the blue and white through to the end of 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Corp are reporting the shopping to the Cowboys came after their current dummy half Reece Robson signed a four-year deal with the Sydney Roosters, starting from the 2026 campaign.

Despite the fact Robson is remaining in Townsville this season, the report suggests the third party had told the Cowboys that Mahoney would potentially be available on an immediate move ahead of 2025 kicking off.

That never eventuated, and Mahoney has instead stayed at Belmore where the Bulldogs have flown off the line with a five wins and zero losses start.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's understood the Cowboys did discuss the possibility of signing Mahoney, but ultimately, head coach Todd Payten and his recruitment staff decided against the move.

The Cowboys are yet to replace Robson for 2026, and Mahoney could yet become an option, while Tom Starling, off-contract and seemingly down the pecking order for next year at the Canberra Raiders with the arrival of Jayden Brailey and emergence of Owen Pattie, may be viewed as the top number nine option by any clubs chasing a player in the position.