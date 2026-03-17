Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has lifted the lid on why incumbent Australian Kangaroos centre Gehamat Shibasaki was benched in their Grand Final rematch against Melbourne.
Maguire has been forced to make changes after his side's shaky start to the year, slumping to a 0-2 record in their title defence.
In comes at the price of Shibasaki, who starred for the Broncos in their Grand Final last year.
When speaking with the Daily Telegraph, Maguire revealed why he made the crucial change.
"Unfortunately for ‘Gem' (Shibasaki) I've got depth," Maguire said.
"We haven't quite hit the mark at this present moment and with the depth we have, I'm willing to hunt with my players and with staff to get to our expectations.
"Defensively, as a whole team, we need to be better.
It will be a tough challenge for the reigning premiers as they take on a red-hot Storm outfit flowing with confidence.
Pressure is starting to mount as they will also be without skipper Adam Reynolds after sustaining a nasty rib injury last week.