Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has lifted the lid on why incumbent Australian Kangaroos centre Gehamat Shibasaki was benched in their Grand Final rematch against Melbourne.

Maguire has been forced to make changes after his side's shaky start to the year, slumping to a 0-2 record in their title defence.

In comes at the price of Shibasaki, who starred for the Broncos in their Grand Final last year.

When speaking with the Daily Telegraph, Maguire revealed why he made the crucial change.

"Unfortunately for ‘Gem' (Shibasaki) I've got depth," Maguire said.

"We haven't quite hit the mark at this present moment and with the depth we have, I'm willing to hunt with my players and with staff to get to our expectations.

"Defensively, as a whole team, we need to be better.

"The changes I've made are a part of us hunting to get our best defensive team."

Winger Deine Mariner has shifted into the centre position, and Storm recruit Grant Anderson will make his club debut against his former club.

Maguire needed to make changes to his edge defence, as Parramatta dismantled them last week in their high-scoring affair at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday.

When asked if Shibasaki was being pushed out of Red Hill, Maguire affirmed the decision that Shibasaki will bounce back to his 2025 form soon.

"I do hold ‘Shibba' in high regard and he'll be outstanding again," he told the publication.

"Shibba and I have a really good relationship in that regard and I know he can put himself right back where he needs to be if he stays focused."