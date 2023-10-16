Cameron Murray has become the latest high-profile figure to endorse the appointment of Michael Maguire as the next NSW Blues coach.

Maguire is the preferred candidate for the Blues after Brad Fittler sensationally stood down from the role just weeks ago.

The former coach had, at one point, been pitching to stay in charge for 2024 with a new-look coaching staff under him, but after two straight series loss, a number of roadblocks hampered his negotiations with the NSWRL and he ultimately stepped aside.

The Blues then called for expressions of interest, and Maguire, who coaches the New Zealand national team as well as holding an assistant coaching job under Ricky Stuart at the Canberra Raiders, is now the front-runner.

While it's unclear if the Raiders would consider moving Maguire on, it's believed the NSWRL are making the Blues' head job less of a full-time requirement moving forward, and the board confirmed Maguire is the lead candidate.

"NSWRL chairman Paul Conlon has advised that Michael Maguire is the preferred candidate, however the process is ongoing and there has been no appointment at this stage," a statement recently read from the NSWRL.

Speaking on Channel 9s Sports Sunday, Murray, who played under Maguire when he coached the Rabbitohs, said he was hoping to work with the coach again.

"I think it [his relationship with Maguire at the Rabbitohs] got cut a little bit short," Murray said on the show.

"Thought I was going to be under him for the 2018 season, but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be.

"Madge was a massive part of my career, particularly early on. He was in and around the club since I was about 15, 16 years old coming through the junior ranks and instilled a lot of belief in me and he was a great mentor for me coming through and ... gifted me my debut. That's where my career started and I've got a lot of admiration and gratitude towards Madge for what he did for me at the start of my career.

"So it'd be awesome to team up with him again and play under him in one of the biggest arenas that rugby league produces.

"We'll wait and see what happens there, but it would be awesome."

Maguire will not make anything official regarding his future until after the ongoing Pacific Championships, with New Zealand to open their campaign against Samoa on Saturday in Auckland.