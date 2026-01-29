After ending the Penrith Panthers' dynasty in 2025, the Brisbane Broncos are looking to solidify their own dynasty in 2026.

In an interview with SEN, coach Michael Maguire has revealed that while the club's current focus is securing the World Club Challenge title, the main goal is to improve the team's mentality.

"We just want to try and get better," Maguire said on SEN 1170.

"For us, there's so much more (improvement) left in us. The players and the coaching staff are aware of how I want to do things.

"We go to the World Club Challenge and it's a great opportunity for the players.

"From all the signs at training, I'm seeing better results and (changes) in the way they are going about training.

"The leaders are now jumping in and getting things organised. We know what we've done in the past has created what we've got.

After the World Club Challenge, Maguire's attention will turn to a blockbuster preliminary final rematch against the Panthers in Round 1.

From there, they face the Parramatta Eels at home before travelling south to play the Melbourne Storm in a grand final rematch at AAMI Park.