Queensland has taken ground on the bitter bidding war between the state and New South Wales, securing Magic Round for another twelve months.

The 2019 initiative has proved to be a windfall for Queensland, with Magic Round believed to have brought around $20 million to the local economy while attracting nearly 265,000 fans since the festival of football's inception.

New South Wales had launched a campaign to steal Magic Round away from Suncorp Stadium, a returning salvo to Queensland's attempt to hold onto the hosting rights of the grand ginal after alterations to the NRL fixture last season saw the game moved north.

However, Suncorp Stadium won't be relinquishing Magic Round anytime soon, securing the showpiece round for 2023.

ARL Commission boss Peter V'Landys was glowing is his praise of the Queensland government, saying he'll "never forget" the support of the Sunshine State amid the Covid nightmare experienced by New South Wales in 2021.

“Magic Round has been such a success at Suncorp," said V'Landys.

"The crowds have been magnificent, we’ve got sellouts this week and that demonstrates the support of Queensland rugby league fans, so we owe a debt of gratitude to them as well."

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher cheekily quipped "the rugby capital looks like it is shifting north," saying that Queensland deserves to hold onto its brainchild.

“( Queensland ) deserved the first right of refusal. I am not a fan of what they still call the NSW rugby league grand final being in Sydney all the time but I have had my say on that," said Hatcher.

“It just defies logic. (Magic Round) has been great for the game. It does get supported and it really does a lot for the image of the game."

Magic Round kicks off this Friday night when the Bulldogs and Knights do battle, to be followed by a crucial game between the Sea Eagles and Broncos.