New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has looked to quash any chance of the NRL Grand Final moving north of the Tweed.

After hosting the season-decider in 2021 following COVID complications and vast altercations to the fixture, the Queensland government is understood to be pressing for the grand final for the years ahead.

According to News Corp, the Sunshine State has placed pressure on critical talks between NSW premier Perrottet and Australian Ruby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys this week, with a reported $10 million bid from Queensland mooted.

The move would see the NRL Grand Final venture north for multiple seasons across the next decade, however, Perrottet has shut down any suggestion of the sort.

“No one wants the grand final in Queensland, including Peter (V’landys),” Perrottet said.

“As Peter knows all too well, we have invested record amounts in stadiums and sporting infrastructure.

“He also knows that having the grand final in Queensland is a bad outcome for the NRL, for every club and most importantly the fans. So he’s not taking it anywhere.”

A verbal agreement between the ARLC and the NSW government for Sydney to hold the rights to the grand final is reported to be in place, with an initial agreement between the two parties to have the grand final in NSW until 2042 on shaky ground due to funding for the redevelopment of Accor Stadium.

Still, in speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, V'landys claimed that he and the ARLC were heavily piqued by the notion of rotating grand final venues in a manner like the NFL and their Super Bowl showpiece.

While this possible scheduling alteration could see deciders played away from Homebush, a proposal to do so would need to be signed off on by the NSW Government.

Ahead of a meeting with Perrottet on Friday, V'landys revealed that there was still plenty of road left to walk before any alterations would be made to the current agreement.

“Nothing is a done deal,” V’landys stated.