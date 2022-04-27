New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has looked to quash any chance of the NRL Grand Final moving north of the Tweed.
After hosting the season-decider in 2021 following COVID complications and vast altercations to the fixture, the Queensland government is understood to be pressing for the grand final for the years ahead.
According to News Corp, the Sunshine State has placed pressure on critical talks between NSW premier Perrottet and Australian Ruby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys this week, with a reported $10 million bid from Queensland mooted.
The move would see the NRL Grand Final venture north for multiple seasons across the next decade, however, Perrottet has shut down any suggestion of the sort.
“No one wants the grand final in Queensland, including Peter (V’landys),” Perrottet said.
“As Peter knows all too well, we have invested record amounts in stadiums and sporting infrastructure.
“He also knows that having the grand final in Queensland is a bad outcome for the NRL, for every club and most importantly the fans. So he’s not taking it anywhere.”
A verbal agreement between the ARLC and the NSW government for Sydney to hold the rights to the grand final is reported to be in place, with an initial agreement between the two parties to have the grand final in NSW until 2042 on shaky ground due to funding for the redevelopment of Accor Stadium.
Still, in speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, V'landys claimed that he and the ARLC were heavily piqued by the notion of rotating grand final venues in a manner like the NFL and their Super Bowl showpiece.
While this possible scheduling alteration could see deciders played away from Homebush, a proposal to do so would need to be signed off on by the NSW Government.
Ahead of a meeting with Perrottet on Friday, V'landys revealed that there was still plenty of road left to walk before any alterations would be made to the current agreement.
“Nothing is a done deal,” V’landys stated.
“We’re keen to meet with [the] NSW government, and whatever the outcome is I have to go back to the commission. The commission will always act in the best interest of the game. We’ll always keep an open mind, like any good commercial practice requires, for the betterment of the game.
“But we have to remember this is called the National Rugby League for a reason. One thing I know about supporters is that they will travel. Panthers and Rabbitohs fans didn’t get the chance to go to Brisbane last year but they would have if they could have.
“And the reality is that the grand final will still have a place in Sydney. It won’t go every year. But the idea of taking it on the road is something we’re certainly considering. If we opened it up we’d have interest from every state.”
Although it is the view of administrators that a hybrid model between the rival states for hosting rights would act as an antidote, the door could also be opened for venues further afield to bid, and win, the rights for future deciders.
“Naturally, we have to look at a Super Bowl-style situation where states get the chance to bid on it,” V’landys said.
“What people have to understand is that there are only two major national events in Australia with local content - the NRL and AFL grand finals. They add enormous value to a state’s economy. These aren’t handouts - it stimulates significant amounts of money for the local economy. If Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth or even Auckland host it, then NSW fans go there and spend a lot of money.
“For us, it’s a great promotion. It’s not just about the grand final, it’s about the whole week. What the NFL do so well for Super Bowl is a whole series of events which they offer in the week leading up to it which generates such a great atmosphere. That is something that is in our thinking.”
Other items on V'landys and Perrottet's docket are not yet known.