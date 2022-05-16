Magic Round produced everything! A golden point thriller, upsets galore and possibly the greatest pass in NRL history.

Here are 20 thoughts to emerge from a truly magic round of rugby league.

1. Magic Round is now firmly established as a marquee round of fixtures every year. I'm really happy to hear it will remain in Brisbane moving forward. According to those at the venue the atmosphere was incredible. I'd love to see it headlined each year by a big game such as the Panthers and Storm game, where possible.

2. Despite a brilliant start to his coaching career it is again worth remembering that Craig Fitzgibbon has only coached ten games (one via zoom) in his NRL career. In hindsight the decision to move Nicho Hynes out of the seven jersey this past weekend was wrong. Every loss is a learning process for the rookie coach. Patience is required in the Shire.

3. The last thing neutral fans wanted was for the Luke Keary and Sam Walker combination to click. It looks as though it fully has which makes the Roosters genuine contenders. Are the Roosters back? Sure looks like it.

4. The Titans and Dragons game will rightfully be remembered as having an exciting finish. Truthfully it was a dire game but the mad scramble to win it in golden point was worth the earlier pain. If there was ever a perfect advertisement for golden point extra time, it was this game.

5. Brisbane officials, and fans, are lighting up those cigars right now. What a turn around in one off-season. It truly shows that if you get your recruitment right that you can turn a long-term rebuild into a quick one. Adam Reynolds has already laid on more try assists in ten rounds than he did during either of last two full seasons in red and green.

6. Sometimes systems just work for players. Chad Townsend, dropped to NSW Cup and then walked out of the Sharks, is playing his best footy in many years at the Cowboys. His game did not suit the Sharks, at all, while it suits the way the Cowboys play to almost perfection.

7. Trent Barrett had to go. Not for a second do I place sole blame on him for the Dogs struggles but to sign millions of dollars of talent to not improve is a cardinal sin. Simple as that.

8. Fair to say that the Storm miss Nicho Hynes. It's near impossible to replace Ryan Papenhuyzen, who was the form player of the competition prior to his injury, but Hynes was able to do just that in 2021. Young Tyran Wishart, in his first game at fullback, was peppered all night. 100% worth the risk though for Bellamy.

9. Did anyone see that pass from Sandon Smith for the Bears in the NSW Cup? Phwoar there is some good footy played in the competition.

WHAT A BALL pic.twitter.com/7LV0Oc74No — Humble Hobbit Dan (@suthodan) May 14, 2022

10. Anyone suggesting any player other than Isaah Yeo for the NSW lock position needs to take five. He is, quite comfortably, the best number 13 in the game right now. I'd go so far as to say he's the best non spine player in the competition.

11. There is a severe lack of NRL ready coaches. Earlier I mentioned Trent Barrett stepping away (jumping before he was pushed) and I'm struggling to name anyone ready to slot right in. Shane Flanagan brings unwanted negative press, Geoff Toovey seems to have been forgotten, while Cameron Ciraldo surely isn't going to leave the Panthers for anything less than the perfect role. I hope they have a plan.

12. If I'm Nathan Brown I am very seriously considering dropping Shaun Johnson for incoming superstar Ronald Volkman. Young Daejarn Asi has been the dominant half two weeks in a row. The Warriors enter a near must-win game against the Dragons this weekend. Will Brown be able or willing to take the risk?

13. As we enter Round 11 we can now, theoretically, see some development players unleashed upon the NRL. At the Sharks I am really excited to potentially see Kade Dykes follow his father's footsteps into the Sharks colours. There's a future megastar somewhere in the competition ready to be given the chance.

14. Speaking off young superstars following their fathers footsteps, Jayden Campbell's return to the Titans line-up set Suncorp alight on Saturday afternoon. The Titans have two star fullbacks but only one spot. Brimson looks as though he has no choice but to develop in the six. With Kieran Foran arriving next year, the clock is ticking.

15. Murray Taulagi may have just delivered the greatest pass in NRL history. No one will ever forget the Benji flick in the grand final but in terms of degree of difficulty this was even better. It has to be seen to be believed. It was ... Dare I say ... Magic?

16. I'll be keeping a close eye on the team lists tomorrow (as always) but especially the Knights. Will Anthony Milford make his return to NRL against his former club? If you're writing a script this is perfect.

17. Canberra reminded everyone of what they can do when they simplify their game. The Raiders are at their best when they're bashing it up the middle and then shift the ball to their big outside backs. Playing without Jack Wighton may prove to be a blessing as they were forced to go back to basics.

18. Injury robbed of us an all time classic between the Storm and Panthers. Fortunately we only need to wait another few days until Penrith play the Roosters in yet another potential blockbuster. There should be 30,000 fans there on Saturday night at the SCG.

19. Parra missed a big opportunity to secure their status as a top side by falling to the Roosters. They beat the Panthers after being wiped off the park by the Cowboys. They're a level below the true elite sides but they're close. They need to beat Manly this weekend or else face falling off the pace.

20. If I'm Billy Slater I'm 100 per cent picking Selwyn Cobbo for Origin 1. He's young and inexperienced but he's a match winner. I hope he lines up against Addo Carr. Sign me up!