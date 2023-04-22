The Melbourne Storm are reportedly confident they will retain Nelson Asofa-Solomona for 2024 and beyond, but will have to hope they can do so offering less than the Dolphins.

The Dolphins, who have made multiple big money plays over their first 18 months of negotiating, have often missed marquee players.

One area they did not miss ahead of their inaugural NRL season however was in taking Melbourne's experienced forward pack to Redcliffe. All of Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi have been instrumental in what has been a surprisingly outstanding start to the 2023 campaign for Wayne Bennett's side, who were dubbed by many as favourites for the wooden spoon before the season kicked off.

The Dolphins, looking to add to their squad for 2024, are currently chasing both Jack Wighton and Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who they have made a big-money play for.

“I believe we have made him an offer,” Bennett told News Corp.

“I haven't really been involved in the Nelson one, that's one our recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan is handling.

“Peter has spoken to me about it.”

Following the departure of the three forwards north, Asofa-Solomona was set to become the leader of the middle third in Melbourne during 2023, but that push has fallen flat following an early-season injury.

The powerhouse New Zealand-born forward will make his return in Round 8 on Anzac Day against the New Zealand Warriors however in a much-needed boost for the Storm, who, according to the report, are privately confident they will retain his services.

Asofa-Solomona would find himself battling for a starting spot against the likes of Jesse Bromwich, Mark Nicholls and Jarrod Wallace if he were to make the shift to Wayne Bennett's squad in 2024, as well as current Brisbane Broncos' prop Thomas Flegler, who has recently signed with the NRL's newest team for 2024 and beyond.

The signing of Flegler could put the brakes of any such move for Asofa-Solomona, who also has outside interest from rugby union both in Australia and New Zealand.

His was one of a series of names who appeared on a hit list from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones earlier this year, although at this stage, only Joseph Suaalii has been confirmed to make the leap to the 15-man code.

Asofa-Solomona may also feel he has plenty left to prove in the Victorian capital given his increased role this year, and the fact the club stood by him during some difficult times throughout the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions which were imposed on players during the period.

It's believed the prop is currently on a tick over $600,000 per year, and regardless of where he signs, that will be in for an increase with his next deal.