He was the subject of plenty of transfer speculation towards the end of the 2022 season, but now that he's secured his future former Wests Tigers playmaker Jock Madden has his sights set firmly on a starting halves spot next to Adam Reynolds in Brisbane.

The 22-year-old was reported to be so impressed with the Broncos' set-up that he knocked back a chance to work with Nathan Cleary at Penrith, per the Daily Telegraph.

“He had an option to join the premiers,” said Madden's manager, Chris Orr of Pacific Sports Management.

“But after meeting with Kevin Walters, he felt the Broncos were the right fit.”

Madden struggled for regular starting opportunities at the Tigers as the club experimented with the trio of Jackson Hastings, Luke Brooks and Adam Doueihi.

Though he played 14 NRL games this year, the situation grew increasingly untenable for Madden as question marks remained over the future of Brooks in particular.

With his future finally sorted and a pre-season to stake his claim on a starting role, Madden is determined to make the most of his new opportunity.

“My goal is to come here and play first grade,” Madden told the Daily Telegraph.

“The Broncos have good halves in Reynolds and Ezra Mam, but I think I can learn a lot from the club's past playmakers such as Kev (Walters), Allan Langer, Ben Ikin and Darren Lockyer.

“I didn't sign with the Broncos just to be a backup and play Queensland Cup. I came here to play first grade, and I'd love to be in the starting side week-in, week-out.

“To do that I know I have to work hard, so I'm keen to rip in this pre-season and I'm looking forward to the year ahead.”

Madden clearly intends to stick around at Red Hill for a while, and is determined to learn as much as he can from a premiership-winning halfback in Reynolds.

“The Broncos are such a massive club, it's had so much success and Adam Reynolds has done everything in the game,” Madden continued.

“To learn from him is going to help my game. Reyno's leadership is one asset, but he has such a great kicking game.

“He just looks like a winner. Everywhere he goes he gets results.

“I played both five-eighth and halfback at the Tigers. Preferably halfback is my position and after Reyno retires who knows what can happen? I'll be doing my best to impress.”