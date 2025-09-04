A three-time premiership winner with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters, playmaker Luke Keary has officially been released by the Catalans Dragons and is set to hang up the boots on his rugby league career.

Announcing his retirement in 2024 before backflipping on his decision to move to France to embark on a new journey in the Super League, the five-eighth has exited the competition early, released from the final season of his contract.

Exiting Catalans alongside fellow former NRL players Bayley Sironen, Elliott Whitehead, Reimis Smith, Sam Tomkins and Tariq Sims, Keary struggled to make an impact overseas and made several comments during the year that the competition was horrendous and unwatchable.

"If (the NRL) don't buy it, they're in a lot of trouble ... all the players are open to it," Keary told Wide World of Sports.

"I'll go on the record saying (the Super League) is in such a bad way, the game is horrendous over here.

"It's the product, the coverage, the news around the game; there is zero. There is zero.

"You watch the games, they're near unwatchable. The way Sky do it now, or whoever's got it, it's near unwatchable, and the players all know it. I can't follow it and I f---ing play in it."

A two-time Clive Churchill Medallist for his heroics during the 2018 and 2019 Grand Finals with the Roosters, it is unknown what his future plans may look like and if he will return to Australia in a coaching role or as a mentor.

He played 63 matches for the Rabbitohs between 2013 and 2016 and a further 168 games for the Roosters from 2017 to 2024, as well as two matches for Australia and one game for the New South Wales Blues.