In his first match since returning from an ACL injury, South Sydney Rabbitohs club debutant Brandon Smith is set for another extended stint on the sidelines.

As the Manly Sea Eagles cruised to a 30-12 victory over the Rabbitohs on Sunday, all eyes were on dummy-half Brandon Smith, who played his first match for his new team since making the mid-season move from the Sydney Roosters.

A late call-up for Peter Mamouzelos, the New Zealand international had a solid outing until the final five minutes from full-time which saw him fall awkwardly in a tackle.

Limping from the field, coach Wayne Bennett later confirmed that he is facing "six to eight weeks" on the sidelines.

"He's done a medial ligament. He'll be six to eight weeks from that tackle," Bennett said.

"I think he's happy because it's only six to eight weeks. It's been eight months, so he can see the light at the end of the tunnel this time."

That wasn't the only injury that the Cardinal and Myrtle suffered in the contest as Liam Le Blanc left the field after just 12 minutes with a back injury.

The loss of Smith and Le Blanc is the latest blow to the Rabbitohs, who are already without Bayleigh Bentley-Hape (groin), Cameron Murray (Achilles), Euan Aitken (leg), Jayden Sullivan (leg) and Mikaele Ravalawa (pectoral).

"It's up to them [the Match Review Committee] to decide, but we're not playing with a lot of luck, and we didn't get any there from that decision, either," Bennett added.

"I'm frustrated by a lot of things right now, but it's not going to do me no good."