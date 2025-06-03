After forming a tight bond at the Penrith Panthers over the last decade, Brian To'o will come face-to-face with close friends Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva for the first time since their departure from the club at the end of last season.

Close friends on and off the football field, To'o and Luai have won four premierships together and also represented the NSW Blues in the Origin arena and Samoa in the international arena.

The Panthers winger also has a close bond with Sunia Turuva and is set to line up on the same wing as him on Sunday afternoon at CommBank Stadium.

Preparing to face his former teammates, To'o is eagerly looking forward to the showdown and believes the match against his close friend will be entertaining and "fun".

"We always message each other. I'm looking forward to versing each other," To'o told Zero Tackle.

"I think me and Tito [Sunia Turuva] will be on the same side if I end up playing on the left, so that should be fun."

While To'o is set to line-up on the same wing as Turuva, Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary will come face-to-face for the first time since leading the Panthers to four consecutive premierships.

Friends since a young age, the duo are highly regarded as one of the most successful halves pairings not only in the modern era but also in rugby league history.

“It will be weird,” Cleary said via NCA Newswire on the impending showdown with his former five-eighth partner.

“We don't talk all the time, but whenever we do or whenever we see each other, it's always love. You'll never be able to take away what we've been able to achieve together. It's always respect and love whenever we see each other.

“The last time I remember playing him was the World Cup final and before that, we would've been about 16 (when) he was playing for St Marys and I was playing for Brothers (Penrith).

“We had a few duels back then but obviously it's been a long time. I'm looking forward to it.

“He's an outstanding player and you want to test yourself against the best. It will be a bit weird at NRL level but I'm looking forward to it.”