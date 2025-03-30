The NRL's match review committee have levelled a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge at Wests Tigers' halfback Jarome Luai.

The charge was laid for a tackle on Edward Kosi early in the second half of a narrow loss on Sunday evening, with Luai avoiding the sin bin for the shot.

Despite that, the match review committee have dropped a Grade 2 charge, which will see Luai facing a suspension.

Given it's a first offence on his rolling 12-month record at the NRL judiciary, he will be eligible for a single match suspension with an early guilty plea, and would risk a second match by heading to the judiciary.

Luai, whose Tigers came up short against the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday, will miss the game against the Brisbane Broncos next weekend with an early guilty plea, and would risk the Round 6 game against the Newcastle Knights on the road if he fights the charge.

Alex Seyfarth's tackle, on the other hand, which saw Benji Marshall questioned in the post-match press conference over the validity of the penalty, has been levelled with a Grade 1 charge.

That leaves the in-form edge forward facing a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or risk a $1500 fine by heading to the judiciary.

Regardless, he will not face a suspension for the tackle on Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad which ultimately set up a match-winning penalty goal for the Warriors.

Both Luai and Seyfarth have until midday (AEDT) on Tuesday to determine whether they will contest their charges, with any potential hearings to be held on Tuesday evening.