Off-contract Parramatta Eels star Dylan Brown has spoken about his love for the blue and gold club from Sydney's west, but admitted that love may not be enough as a number of clubs start to put together offers to lure the talented five-eighth away.

After an impressive showing at the World Cup it's believed that Brown could be earning in excess of $1 million at rival clubs – and Brown understands the importance of maximising his earning potential while he can.

The Eels have already openly admitted that they can't match the figures that will be thrown at Brown, with Brad Arthur hoping that faith and loyalty will also play a role in the star half's decision-making process.

But in the context of the ongoing CBA negotiations and constant reminders about the short shelf-life of a career as an NRL footballer, Brown is being pragmatic about his prospects.

“Security is good. It's never easy deciding your future, you've got to do what's best for you and your family,” Brown told Fox Sports.

“At the end of the day it's all for my family so I'll discuss it with them. It's not a decision I'm going to make on my own, but I'm excited to sort my future out.

“I love the Eels, I've enjoyed playing with them and I've been playing with some great players.

“It's sad to see some of my mates go. Reed (Mahoney) is leaving, ‘Ice' (Isaiah Papali'i) is leaving and a few more of the boys, but I have to see what's best for my family.”

Though he'll resume contract talks when he returns to Australia, that still won't be for a while yet as Brown plans to spend the next month extending his European trip.

“I'm going to tell my manager to p*ss off and leave me alone for a couple of weeks,” Brown continued.

“When I get back to Australia we'll sort that out. I'm in no rush.

"I'm not back until December 15 so I've got a couple of weeks here. Going to live it up and spend some time with my family.”