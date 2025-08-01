The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the re-signing of Ethan Bullemor on a new deal all the way to the end of 2029.

Originally off-contract at the end of this season, Bullemor has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, but Manly finally got the new four-year extension over the line and confirmed the news on Friday afternoon.

A talented forward originally out of the Brisbane Broncos pathway, Bullemor recently played his 100th NRL game and has been a consistent performer since joining the Sea Eagles ahead of 2022, playing all but 25 of his 101 NRL games for the club.

He has played 23 games apiece in the last two seasons, and while he regularly features from the bench, the former junior State of Origin player is never far away from the starting 13 at either prop or on the edge, with his versatility becoming an excellent asset for head coach Anthony Seibold.

"I'm thrilled to extend my stay here at Manly, I love the club and the people who make it," Bullemor said in a club statement confirming the news.

“I am excited about what we can achieve for the rest of this season, and then into the future.”

Bullemor played under Seibold during his time at Brisbane, and he has since continued to improve under his coaching on the Northern Beaches.

Seibold said Bullemor's best years were still ahead of him.

“It's great for the club that ‘Bull' has extended his stay at Manly because I know his best years are ahead of him,” said Seibold. “I've been really impressed with his growth as a player and how well he has developed his game as a middle forward.”

Bullemor now joins Haumole Olakau'atu, Taniela Paseka and Jason Saab as Manly's only players contracted to 2029 or beyond, while Jamal Fogarty, who joins next year, is contracted through to 2028.

No other Sea Eagles are signed beyond the end of 2027.