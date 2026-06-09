The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed James Fisher-Harris, Leka Halasima and Sam Healey have all joined their casualty ward.

Fisher-Harris has suffered a calf injury, while Halasima has suffered a hamstring strain.

Neither player has a confirmed return timeline at this stage, but even minor injuries of both varieties will likely leave them sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Healey, meanwhile, suffered a fractured thumb during the clash against the Penrith Panthers before their bye, and will return in either Round 17 or 18.

In better news for the Auckland-based outfit, fullback and centre Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been named in the reserves list for the Warriors and has been removed from the club's casualty ward.

Whether he plays or not though is likely to be a decision made after the club's captain's run before their clash with Cronulla at home.

If he does, Taine Tuaupiki at fullback, or one of the club's centres, Ali Leiataua and Adam Pompey, could lose their starting spots.