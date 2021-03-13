Penrith are closing in on extending the contract of star prop James Fisher-Harris, with a five-year deal reportedly tabled.

The long-term deal would add to the current two terms remaining on his contract and would pocket the 25-year-old close to $5 million over the seven seasons, per The Australian.

Fisher-Harris was a focal point in the Panthers’ front pack last season as they fell narrowly close to their first premiership since 2003.

The Panthers and Cowboys have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow's match at Panthers Stadium. #NRLhttps://t.co/xiregdwLIn — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) March 12, 2021

Penrith have already been able to sew up deals for Origin squad trio Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai and Isaah Yeo ahead of the 2021 season after an alarming and wide spread interest in Ivan Cleary’s depth from circling clubs.

RELATED: NRL rival chasing Panthers forward for 2022

Young gun Matt Burton is set to depart the club for Belmore at the end of the year, while captain James Tamou and fellow forward Jack Hetherington have moved to Wests and Canterbury respectively.

The intense level of rival interest has placed Penrith under some pressure to sign star players sooner rather than later, with the club looking to throw the bank at Fisher-Harris despite the New Zealand international contracted until the end of the 2022 season.

Penrith will get their 2021 campaign underway against North Queensland on Saturday night at Panthers Stadium, with Fisher-Harris lining up at prop with Moses Leota.