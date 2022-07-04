Matt Lodge has fronted the cameras in Roosters colours for the first time, telling the media he is ready to take an opportunity given to him by club coach Trent Robinson and chairman Nick Politis.

Lodge left the Warriors a number of weeks ago less than 24 hours before kick-off in a crucial clash that the club would ultimately lose to the St George Illawarra Dragons at Kogarah.

His departure came with the reasoning that he didn't want to shift to New Zealand, although more was revealed in the following days regarding his relationship with club owner Mark Robinson.

Trent Robinson has already confirmed Lodge will return through reserve grade this weekend for the North Sydney Bears, before making his Roosters' NRL debut in Round 18 against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Speaking to the media, Lodge said he believes the club can provide him an opportunity to get his career to the level he would like it to be.

"I've had an okay career, but I haven't hit the heights I want to yet," Lodge said on joining the Roosters.

"I've got a lot of trust in what Trent [Robinson] had to say and this organisation to help me become a better footballer. I think they can do a lot for me and that's what this decision was based on."

He revealed that he had almost previously joined the Roosters when tasked with making a call between the club and the Brisbane Broncos, who he played for before making a mid-season switch to the Warriors.

"Yeah I was. It was out of the two, but at the time, a lot had happened and getting out of Sydney was the best thing for me," Lodge said.

"I went and got into a little bubble up there, but now a lot has changed and I've matured a bit and I'm glad I've ended up here."

A polarising figure never far from the headlines, Lodge said he was doing everything he could to shut out the headlines and chatter.

“I think if I let everything that people say in the past get to me and all those headlines and attention, I don’t think I would’ve made it back because it’s continuous," Lodge added.

“I blocked that stuff out and I feel like I’ve already got the support of the people in the building, and that’s all I need to put my body on the line and play hard.”

Lodge will be a key cog for the Roosters as they attempt to turn their season around, with the club currently sitting four points outside of the top eight - the final spot in which is currently occupied by the Dragons who they play after the bye.

That game looms as a crucial clash, with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves also set to return.

Lodge has played 91 NRL games.