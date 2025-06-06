Queensland selector Darren Lockyer has provided the clearest hint yet that Daly Cherry-Evans will line up for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

The halfback has been under a microscope in recent weeks after a poor performance in Game 1, which backed onto some average form for the Sea Eagles at club level leading into the State of Origin series.

Queensland's loss in Game 1 meant the state lost back-to-back games at Lang Park for the first time in almost 30 years, while their attacking problems continued with Cherry-Evans - now the oldest Origin player in history - at the helm.

It led to calls for Tom Dearden to replace him in the number seven after he provided a bright spot off the bench for the Maroons, while there have also been calls for coach Billy Slater and his selectors to go a different route and pick Jamal Fogarty given his excellent form for the Canberra Raiders during the first half of the year.

But Lockyer, speaking on Channel 9 show QLDER, said he hadn't given who was next any thought.

"If that situation arises, I would think Dearden and I don't know who is after that, I haven't really thought about it," he said on the show.

"I guess the other guy who is having a great year as a Queenslander is [Jamal] Fogarty.

"When you lose last year's series and game one, the coach and the selectors are looking at what's in the pool."

Cherry-Evans will almost certainly not be around for next year's series, but it would be a major call for coach Slater to drop his captain in the middle of a series, with it still live heading to Perth for Game 2.

Lockyer said his performances for Manly since Game 1 have helped his cause.

"He's the oldest Origin player of all-time, so when you get beaten like that, there are gonna be some questions asked," the former champion Origin player said.

"The best thing that DCE did was come back to Manly and play well. I guess time will tell what happens there, but all he can worry about is what he does this week for Manly.

"He's come under the most criticism because of the position he holds ... there's a good handful of players or more that were well below their best."

Teams for Game 2 will be confirmed on either Monday night or Tuesday morning at the conclusion of Round 14.